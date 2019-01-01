AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN

New season airs Saturdays at 1PM beginning January 11th

America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated uses a common-sense, practical approach to solve every day cooking problems and save viewers time and money. Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison lead a team of dedicated test kitchen cooks to reveal the basics of foolproof home cooking while preparing dozens of exhaustively tested recipes. The series also features the popular segments viewers know and love. In “The Tasting Lab,” expert Jack Bishop puts supermarket staples to the test before revealing the series’ top food recommendations. Then, equipment tester Adam Ried takes viewers through an exhaustive and unbiased search for the best kitchen items in “Equipment Corner.” Meanwhile, in “Gadgets Galore,” Lisa McManus reviews her favorite gadgets and reveals which ones are worth the cost-or not.