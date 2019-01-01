AMERICA’S HOME COOKING: STUFFED

Airs Wednesday, March 27th at 7PM

All around the world and for generations, people have enjoyed the universal food experience of stuffing little balls of dough with a variety of fillings, from ravioli and dumplings, to pierogies and empanadas. In America’s Home Cooking: Stuffed, host and chef Chris Fennimore explores this concept of stuffed foods that crosses borders and culinary traditions, and shows how to prepare some of these classic comfort foods at home. Often labor intensive, these meals involve the assembly of individual portions, if not individual bites. The end result is a contrast of textures that juxtapose flaky with creamy, smooth with crunchy, or rich with mild — and are delicious and deeply satisfying. This new installment of America’s Home Cooking includes five cooking segments: dough, bread, vegetable, meats & fish, and desserts.