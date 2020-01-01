AMERICAN VOICES

Airs Friday, August 7th at 6:30PM

Filled with music and song and set against the backdrop of a broad-range look at choral music, first from a historical context and then a modern perspective, the film covers the trends, impact, changes and popularity of the music form. Featuring the personal stories of some of the leading contemporary choral composers in the country including Eric Whitacre, Frank Ticheli and Morten Lauridsen, each of whom figure prominently in the current concert scene.