ALZHEIMER’S: EVERY MINUTE COUNTS
Airs Sunday, July 2nd at 5PM and Tuesday, July 4th at 10PM
Watch as the national public health threat posed by Alzheimer’s disease is revealed. Explore an urgent wake-up call about the national threat posed by Alzheimer’s disease. This powerful documentary illuminates the impending social and economic crisis for America unless a cure for Alzheimer’s is found.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON – ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Part 1 – From the Big Bang to Newton
Premieres Saturday, July 1st at 8PM What is the nature of space and time? How does the universe fit in
ROADTRIP NATION: LIFE HACKERS
Airs Tuesday, July 25th at 8PM and Sunday, July 30th at 5PM Three roadtrippers – Antwan King,Emily Cox and Mansi