ALZHEIMER’S: EVERY MINUTE COUNTS

Airs Sunday, July 2nd at 5PM and Tuesday, July 4th at 10PM

Watch as the national public health threat posed by Alzheimer’s disease is revealed. Explore an urgent wake-up call about the national threat posed by Alzheimer’s disease. This powerful documentary illuminates the impending social and economic crisis for America unless a cure for Alzheimer’s is found.