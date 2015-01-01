Slide background
Slide background

ALWAYS HUNGRY? WITH DR. DAVID LUDWIG

ALWAYS HUNGRY? WITH DR. DAVID LUDWIG
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Thursday, June 15th at 7PM and Saturday, June 24th at 3:30PM

Have you tired of every fad diet? Do you feel like it works for a little while, but then you find your weight creeping right back up to where it started? Does counting calories and eating a low-fat diet leave you feeling always hungry? Well then this is the solution is for you. This revolutionary program helps teach you why these fad diets don’t work, and sets you on the path to eat right and never diet again.

Led by renowned Harvard endocrinologist Dr. David S. Ludwig, Always Hungry? explains how metabolism and healthy fat cells play a big factor in weight management, and busts counting calorie myths.  In this three phase program you’ll learn how to conquer your cravings, retrain your fat cells, and lose weight permanently with your body’s natural cooperation.

 

Related Articles

Shows PATH TO WEALTH WITH MAY MCCARTHY

PATH TO WEALTH WITH MAY MCCARTHY

Airs Sunday, June 18th at 6PM and Thursday, June 22nd at 7PM Entrepreneur, philanthropist, lecturer and angel investor, May McCarthy

Shows MASTERPIECE: KING CHARLES III

MASTERPIECE: KING CHARLES III

Airs Wednesday, June 14th at 7Pm and Saturday, June 17th at 11PM The hit Broadway show King Charles III is

Shows MAYBE IT’S YOU WITH LAUREN HANDEL ZANDER

MAYBE IT’S YOU WITH LAUREN HANDEL ZANDER

Airs Tuesday, June 20th and Wednesday, June 28th at 7PM Life coach Lauren Zander has transformed the lives of tens

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading