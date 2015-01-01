AGING BACKWARDS 2 WITH MIRANDA ESMONDE-WHITE

Many people think that how they age – if they remain mobile, healthy, and pain free throughout their entire lives – is simply the result of luck. As though there’s a randomness to it, or it’s a lottery in which only a few winners enjoy golden years of youthful vitality. But did you know that you actually have a choice in how you age?

In Aging Backwards 2 with Miranda Esmonde-White, former professional ballerina Miranda Esmonde-White uses new and groundbreaking science to help put an end to this defeatist attitude towards aging.

In her previous award-winning special Aging Backwards, Esmonde-White revealed the power of our muscle cells. Now in Aging Backwards 2 with Miranda Esmonde-White, viewers discover the amazing clout of their connective tissue. This vital tissue surrounds every part of us and connects — every muscle, nerve, cell, bone and organ. Keeping it healthy is the secret to remaining youthful at any age. The human body is a powerful machine, but we must choose to keep it young.

The fountain of youth is within each of us, and Esmonde-White teaches viewers how to access it.