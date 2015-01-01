A PLACE TO STAND
Airs Sunday, October 14th at 7PM and Tuesday, October 16th at 9PM
A Place to Stand is the amazing true story of how Jimmy Santiago Baca — a man with seemingly no future — became a celebrated poet, novelist and screenwriter. Based on the memoir of the same name, the documentary takes viewers into Jimmy’s past and present, to uncover how the power of the written word lifted him from the violence and pain that had defined his early life.
