Slide background
Slide background
Slide background

A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY

A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Monday, December 23rd at 9PM and Tuesday, December 24th at 10PM

Every year, the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Florida puts on a performance which fills the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel with the sounds of the holiday season. A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society features the 175-voice Bach Festival choir, youth choir and orchestra under the direction of Dr. John V. Sinclair. The esteemed ensembles offer traditional holiday selections, including well-known Christmas hymns and carols beautifully arranged for the performers.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading