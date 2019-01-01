A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY

Airs Monday, December 23rd at 9PM and Tuesday, December 24th at 10PM

Every year, the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Florida puts on a performance which fills the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel with the sounds of the holiday season. A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society features the 175-voice Bach Festival choir, youth choir and orchestra under the direction of Dr. John V. Sinclair. The esteemed ensembles offer traditional holiday selections, including well-known Christmas hymns and carols beautifully arranged for the performers.