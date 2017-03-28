28 Day Metabolism Makeover with Amy Myers, MD

Airs Tuesday, March 21st at 8PM and Wednesday March 29th at 7PM

It’s remarkable how many symptoms-large, small, and in between-are connected to your thyroid. In fact, just about every aspect of your metabolism depends on thyroid function; if your thyroid isn’t working up to par, you won’t be either. Healing and supporting your thyroid is one of the most important ways you can connect to your body-and one of the best ways to achieve optimal health.

If you have the sinking feeling that your regular doctor is missing something, because he or she keeps insisting that you’re fine, whereas you know that “fine” is the last thing you are, this program has answers for you.

That’s right. Even if your doctor says you don’t have a thyroid problem, you very well might. It’s all too sadly possible that the tests you’re getting aren’t accurate, your doctor is misinterpreting the results, you’re being under-medicated, you’re getting the wrong type of medication-or you’re suffering from some combination of all those factors. Meanwhile, you’re feeling lousy: exhausted, old before your time, and-since your doctor won’t believe you-possibly crazy.

So breathe a big sigh of relief and get ready to feel better. Because in this program, you’re going to find out that you were right all along. There is something wrong with you. You do have a thyroid disorder, it can be treated, and as soon as it is, you’re going to feel like a whole new person.