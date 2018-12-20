2019 Sarah Brightman Concert Tickets Giveaway

To be eligible, you must not have won a contest/giveaway from KLCS in the last 30 days. You must be at least 18 years old to participate. Only one entry per email account will be accepted.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries received by midnight on Monday, February 25, 2019. Winners will be notified via email. Tickets will be made available at the venue’s Will Call window the day of the event.

Enter your information below, for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.