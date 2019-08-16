2019 Deep Purple Concert Giveaway
Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to the 2019 Deep Purple Concert at the Los Angeles Wiltern Theater on September 4th.
To be eligible, you must not have won a contest/giveaway from KLCS in the last 30 days. You must be at least 18 years old to participate. Only one winner per email address per month. Entries must be received by 11:59pm August 29th, 2019.
Winners will be able to claim their tickets at will-call with a legal ID.
