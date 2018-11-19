2018 KLCS 98 Degrees Giveaway Winners
Congratulations to the lucky KLCS viewers below who won a pair of tickets to see 98 Degrees, November 19th, 2018. Thank you to all who participated and check out our website and social media for future opportunities to participate in giveaways and promotions.
-
J. Alonzo
-
D. Haugland
-
A. Gonzalez
-
E. Lee
