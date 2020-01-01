1ST TO FIGHT: PACIFIC WAR MARINES

Airs Tuesday, June 9th at 8PM

On the Pacific island of Guadalcanal in 1942, the famed 1st Marine Division – the oldest, largest and most decorated division of the U.S. Marine Corps – defeated Japanese forces in a turning point of WWII. 1st To Fight: Pacific War Marines, narrated by actor Jon Seda (HBO’s The Pacific and NBC’s Chicago P.D.), documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who took part in the historic fight.