1ST TO FIGHT: PACIFIC WAR MARINES
Airs Tuesday, June 9th at 8PM
On the Pacific island of Guadalcanal in 1942, the famed 1st Marine Division – the oldest, largest and most decorated division of the U.S. Marine Corps – defeated Japanese forces in a turning point of WWII. 1st To Fight: Pacific War Marines, narrated by actor Jon Seda (HBO’s The Pacific and NBC’s Chicago P.D.), documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who took part in the historic fight.
